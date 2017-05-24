Morgenrot Expands World Craft Beer Offer With Pang Pang Deal

Morgenrot has further bolstered its world craft beer portfolio, after signing an agreement to distribute the unique Pang Pang beers from Sweden.

Set up in 2010 by brewer Fredrik Tunedal, Pang Pang is the oldest craft brewery in Stockholm and produces some of the most eye-catching and distinctive beers in the Scandinavian craft beer market.

Morgenrot will be offering four beers from Pang Pang – the 4.5% ABV Tiki Tango Pale Ale, the 5.8% ABV Golden Glock Fruit IPA, the 6% ABV Flamingo-Go IPA, and the 10% ABV Shower Beer (a pale alone meant to be consumed in the shower while getting ready for a night out).

John Critchley, Morgenrot’s Commercial Director, said: “We have been slowly building our craft beer portfolio, searching out breweries who are doing something a little bit differently, who have real personality and beers that assault the senses in the best possible way. When the chance to speak to Fredrik came along, we jumped at it and can’t wait to unleash some craft beer Swedish mayhem on the UK this summer.”