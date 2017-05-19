Mrs Crimble’s Secures Tesco Express Listing For On-The-Go Cake Bars

Wessanen UK has secured a new listing with Tesco Express for its range of on-the-go cake bars under the Mrs Crimble’s gluten-free brand. The group said the deal made it the first to launch gluten-free cakes within the food-to-go section of convenience outlets.

The single-pack cake bars are available in three flavours – Chocolate, Jammy Sponge, and Lemon & Poppy Seed. They will be available in over 1,500 Tesco Express stores from June, as well as from Nisa stores and other independent and convenience outlets nationwide. The bars launched in Tesco’s supermarkets earlier this year.

Rebecca Vercoe, Mrs Crimble’s Brand Controller at Wessanen UK, commented: “Our aim is to liberate those who are restricted by a gluten-free diet, supporting their dietary needs with delicious treats that taste as good – if not better – than the mainstream alternatives. Through this huge new listing with Tesco Express and our presence in other major convenience stores including Nisa, we are now able to do just that. Taking gluten-free into the food-to-go section is a huge step forward for the free-from industry.”