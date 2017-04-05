Müller In New Athletics Push

Müller continues to build on its status as Official Supporter of the British Athletics Team, signing two new brand ambassadors and launching a new range of limited editions.

The company has signed British sprinters Adam Gemili and Dina Asher-Smith as its new brand ambassadors. The duo will appear in Müller’s athletics-inspired multimedia campaign, which includes new TV adverts (featuring Nicole Scherzinger and Gemili), digital and print ads.

Müller has developed a range of 12 limited editions, which will be launched in a phased manner across Müller Corner, Müllerlight, Müller Rice and FRijj.

Meanwhile, it will launch its biggest-ever on-pack promotion, which offers consumers the chance to win 1,000 pairs of session tickets for the IPC World Para Athletics Championships London 2017 and the IAAF World Championships London 2017, as well as prizes. The promotion is also present on Müller’s branded milk, cream and FRijj products.

Additionally, it has launched a new www.mullerathletics2017.com website which will feature a wide range of additional content including athlete interviews, tips from athletes on how to get motivated, information on the health benefits of dairy, and exclusive behind the scenes footage of the upcoming Müller TV ads.

Michael Inpong, Chief Marketing Officer at Müller, said: “The success of our 2016 partnerships with British Athletics and Team GB was phenomenal and this year, with five major athletics event partnerships, we’re going bigger and better than ever before. We’re so excited for consumers to try our new limited editions and to enjoy our biggest ever on pack promotion. We want to help inspire the next generation to get out there and have fun with athletics and to be working with the stars of British Athletics, from Adam Gemili to Dina Asher-Smith, is a real honour.”