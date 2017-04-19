Müller Offers Up Shareable Desserts Range

Müller UK & Ireland has introduced a new range of desserts called Müller Püd mmMousse, which is the company’s first branded mousse and first branded shareable dessert in both markets.

Made with real Belgian chocolate, Müller Püd mmMousse is available in three flavours – Belgian chocolate, Belgian dark chocolate, and Belgian white chocolate. Containing no artificial flavours, it is available in 200g big pots (RRP £1.60).

The launch follows Müller research which found that the big pot market is in growth, big pot buyers are already buying mousse, and consumers have been asking for confectionary flavours.

Michael Inpong, Chief Marketing Officer at Müller, said: “We’ve invested a significant amount of time and resource in growing our shopper and consumer understanding and if we’re going to unlock sustainable category growth, it’s vital that we put shoppers and consumers at the heart of everything we do. There’s clearly a market for exciting new products like Müller Püd mmMousse, it’s a segment of the market with real potential for growth.”