Müller Reveals New Frijj Recipe, Variants

Müller has unveiled a reformulated and rebranded FRijj range, while also introducing new variants.

The new recipe will be available from April for all existing SKUs (Chocolate, Banana, Strawberry, Fudge Brownie, Cookie Dough and Choc Orange flavours), as well as a new variant – Choco-Hazelnut. Customer testing saw respondents claim the new recipe boasts more flavour and a better colour. Meanwhile, the FRijj range will now carry the recognisable Müller logo.

In addition, the ‘40% less sugar’ FRijj range has been reformulated and rebranded to contain no added sugar. FRijj zero added sugar will be available in the existing flavours – Chocolate, Strawberry and Mango & Passionfruit.

Additionally, Müller Milk & Ingredients has introduced a new limited edition FRijj – Choco-Coconut flavour, which will be replaced in July with White Chocolate &Pistachio flavour. This follows research that found that dairy consumers specifically enjoyed trying new flavours.

Michael Inpong, Chief Marketing Officer at Müller said: “When it comes to flavoured milk, it’s important that consumers have the option to have it with or without added sugar, without compromising on taste. It’s so exciting for FRijj to carry the trusted Müller branding and we can’t wait for consumers to try what we think is the best FRijj recipe yet. With strong growth rates, milk drinks are seen as a major area of opportunity for the dairy industry, but for continued growth, we need to invest. The business is investing £100m, with some of this going towards creating a centre of excellence for milk drinks and fresh cream at our site in Severnside.”