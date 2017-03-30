Müller Serves Up New ‘Kremas’ Range

Müller has announced the launch of a new range called ‘Kremas’, which will be its first ever whipped Greek style yogurt that is fat free.

Müllerlight Kremas is available in three flavours – Strawberry, Raspberry & Pomegranate, and Mango & Passionfruit – in 100g single flavour four-packs (RRP £2.89). It is currently available at Asda, with other selected retailers to follow in April and May.

The launch will be supported by a new multimedia campaign, including a new TV advert in April.

Müller UK & Ireland’s category vision identified a potential £700m of category growth by 2020, to be delivered by bringing excitement, innovation and game changing new products to the market.

Michael Inpong, Chief Marketing Officer at Müller, said: “The Müller Simply Bliss range has been an incredible success, winning Product of the Year in the 2017 yogurt category. Consumers have been asking us for a lower calorie and fat free version of this range, which contains the same unique whipped texture, deliciously creamy taste and has a range of exciting flavours. With Müllerlight Kremas we’ve achieved exactly that and we’re really excited to bring this into the market.”