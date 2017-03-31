Müller Unveils Two New ‘Corner’ Variants

The Müller brand has announced the launch of two new products under its ‘Müller Corner’ range, as it continues to grow the yogurt category through innovation and product development.

The new ‘Müller Corner Goes Nuts’ (135g singles/RRP 69p) variant aims to tap into the popularity of nuts in the UK market, and features a pistachio flavour yogurt with real caramelised almond pieces on the side.

Meanwhile, it will also introduce ‘Müller Corner Müesli’ line on 22 May, the first time it has introduced a muesli SKU in the UK. The line will be available in two flavours – Banana Chocolate Muesli, and White Chocolate Berry Muesli – in 6 x 135g packs (RRP £4.09).

Michael Inpong, Chief Marketing Officer at Müller, said: “We’re breaking new ground, trying new flavours and tapping into some very significant segments of the markets where we see potential growth. By injecting some innovation, we feel there’s a great opportunity here to grow the category by capitalising on these existing shopper habits.”