Müllerlight Serves Up Greek Style Range With 0% Added Sugar

A national multimedia campaign has launched Müller Yogurt & Desserts’ reformulated Müllerlight Greek Style range.

Across all existing flavours, the new improved recipe, which remains fat free, now includes 0% added sugar, reducing the total sugar content by over 20%. The new range is available in all retailers now.

In addition, 500g Müllerlight Greek Style big pots will be launched into most retailers by February 2017. The fat free recipe now contains 0% added sugar and is initially available in three flavours: Luscious Lemon, Coconut & Vanilla and Skinny Latte. New and exciting flavours will be introduced in the future.

The national multimedia campaign includes a brand new TV ad, as well as digital and print advertising.

Müller’s dairy category vision identified a potential £230m of growth in chilled yogurts and potted desserts by 2020. The introduction of big pots brings Müller into a very significant segment of the market in which it did not previously operate. Research by Müller Yogurt & Desserts showed that flavoured big pots are growing +2% YOY with fat free making up 25% of the big pot market.

Michael Inpong, Chief Marketing Officer at Müller, said: “We think it’s really important to offer consumers choice, and across our brands, we offer everything from luxury and indulgence to healthier alternatives like Müllerlight Greek Style, which meet the demand for delicious lower sugar options. In addition, having a range which now includes both small pots and big pots gives consumers the choice of enjoying yogurt the way they want to. We’re taking this very seriously and our new campaign to raise awareness of this healthier alternative proves it.”