Musclefood Introduces New Rice Pots Frozen Meals

Musclefood, the online healthy food retailer, is introducing a new range of high protein Asian style frozen rice pot meals this summer.

The range will offer seven variants – Sweet Chilli Chicken, Thai Green Chicken, Satay Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Chilli Black Bean Chicken, Tikka Chicken, and Original Chicken & Rice – in 350g easy to cook microwaveable pots. Each pot contains steam cooked rice, 100% chicken breast, and can cook from frozen in just six minutes.

Each meal contains less than 500 calories and up to 43g of protein, and is also low in fat, sugar and salt and contains natural ingredients with no additives. Each meal also amounts to one of your five a day.

The range will be launched in convenience stores across the UK this summer and available in Ireland, exclusively in Musgrave’s SuperValu stores, from this June.

John Chater, MuscleFood.com retail director, said: “The new Asian-style rice pots are unique to the UK market and offer a nutritious meal that fits with peoples’ busy lifestyles whether they’re watching their weight or need to grab a meal on the go. They work as a quick meal at home or as a weekday work lunch. Added to that our experts have made sure they’re well balanced and packed with protein which helps keep you fuller for longer.”