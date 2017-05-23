Nākd Introduces New Coconut Bar

Natural Balance Foods is aiming to make the most of the hot trend for all things coconut with a new permanent addition to the Nākd portfolio – Nākd Cocoa Coconut.

Made with real flakes of fresh coconut, the new bar contains just fruit & nuts ‘smooshed’ together with no added sugar or syrups. It is vegan-friendly, counts towards one of the five-a-day, plus is gluten-, wheat- and dairy-free. It will be available in 35g single bars (RRP 75p) or in packs of four (RRP £2.49).

Natural Balance Foods said Cocoa Coconut taps into a key consumer trend for indulgent coconut products, while at the same time offering a natural and healthier alternative to traditional, processed confectionery and cereal bars. Initially launching in key grocery accounts, Cocoa Coconut will help to drive sales of the Nākd range, which is already the third biggest selling brand in the Cereal Bar category – worth £38.1m and growing at 12%.

Marina Love, Marketing Director for Natural Balance Foods, says: “Coconut is the in-demand flavour and the perfect addition to our range. We know that Nākd shoppers want to treat themselves to something indulgent, but at the same time they really don’t want to compromise their healthy eating plans.”