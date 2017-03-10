Natural Balance Foods Serves Up TREK ‘Chunks’ Line

Natural Balance Foods has introduced a new line under its TREK brand, called ‘Chunks’, aimed at capitalising on shopper demand for high-protein products and the boom in ‘better-for-you’ snacking.

The 60g packs (RRP £1.15) of bite size-chunks each contain 12g of protein and are made from cold-pressed, natural ingredients (dates, soya protein crunchies, gluten-free oats and raisins) that provide sustained energy. The line is gluten, wheat and dairy free, with no added sugar or syrups, and count as one of the recommended 5-a-day.

TREK Chunks come in three on-trend flavours – rich, cocoa-infused Cocoa Peanut Peak; creamy Toffee Triumph; and zingy Cranberry Kick. All three are vegan-friendly and count as one of your 5-a-day. They will be initially available via the Trek website and from Asda before being rolled out to the wider market.

Marina Love, Natural Balance Foods’ Marketing Director, noted: “There continues to be a much greater focus on the role protein plays in our diets, alongside more general interest in health and fitness. Our TREK bars are already a resounding hit with shoppers, helping to drive sales through all channels to £8.5m – up 92% year-on-year”. Love added: “Chunks make an ideal office snack, energy boost for runners and gym-goers, or on-the-go natural, wholefood snack.”

Laura Williams, Asda Free From Buyer, commented: “The TREK range has performed strongly for Asda so I am expecting new TREK Chunks to enhance this performance by driving extra sales. I’m confident the TREK Chunks range will resonate with the needs of Asda shoppers looking for a convenient way to eat a protein enriched snack whilst on-the-go.”