Nature Valley Unveils Johanna Konta As First UK Brand Ambassador

The Nature Valley cereal bar brand has signed Up Johanna Konta, Britain’s #1 female tennis player, to be its first UK brand ambassador.

The move aims to underline Nature Valley’s links with British tennis, following its position last year as the Official Snack Bar of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and Official Partner of the ATP World Tour Finals in London. The brand said the signing “signals an exciting step change for the Nature Valley brand ahead of a major summer of activity to promote grassroots tennis and bring new British consumers into the game.”

Konta said: “I’m honoured to be Nature Valley’s first-ever ambassador. I’m excited to help it on its journey towards encouraging more people to pick up a racket and get outdoors in nature whether it’s on court or in the park. Nature Valley has a great range of delicious snack bars, especially its gluten-free Protein variety ones.”

Richard Williams, Marketing Director for Northern Europe at brand owner General Mills, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Johanna Konta on board the Nature Valley family. She is a great role model in Britain today and we’re looking forward to being both the Official Supporter and Snack Bar of choice for Johanna in her quest for becoming world #1.”

Williams added: “We have an exciting marketing campaign launching this year to bring to life our British Tennis partnership that will feature Johanna and will serve as a key differentiator in the snacking category to continue driving our growth ambitions.”