Nature’s Finest Pots New Fruit Variant

Nature’s Finest, the premium potted fruit brand, has expanded its range with the addition of a new variant.

The new ‘Grapefruit in juice’ variant (390g pots/ RRP £1.67) features segments of grapefruit only in juice with no added sugar. The pots are currently available from Waitrose.

The launch follows research that found consumers are looking for more convenient ways of enjoying healthy foods. Grapefruit is a source of vitamin C and is one of the most popular fruits to be consumed at breakfast, with sales increasing year on year.

Georgina Edmonds, Marketing Manager at Nature’s Finest, comments: “New product development is an important initiative for us, and with current consumer trends pointing towards a need for healthy breakfast products, Grapefruit was a natural choice for us”.