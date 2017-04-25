New Capri-Sun Campaign Promotes No Added Sugar Range

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has unveiled a multi-million pound TV campaign for Capri-Sun ahead of the summer season.

The campaign, which went live from 24 April, features 20-second adverts that introduce a new animated pouch character to drive awareness of Capri-Sun’s no added sugar range.

Simon Harrison, operational marketing director GB at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “Capri-Sun is a much-loved brand, and the TV campaign sees our new animated pouch placed centre stage in a family setting, demonstrating the broad appeal our No Added Sugar variant has whilst also adding fun to any occasion. The multi-million pound campaign is the latest piece of activity from CCEP that supports our zero or low sugar ranges.”

The investment follows the launch of the new Capri-Sun No Added Sugar Orange-Lemon 330ml variant in March.