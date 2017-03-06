New Coca-Cola Zero Flavour Revealed

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has unveiled plans for a new variant of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, as well as a reformulation of a popular Coke Zero flavour. These moves are aimed at meeting the growing demand for sugar-free soft drink options.

The new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Vanilla will be available from April 2017 in 1.75L, 500ml PET bottle and 330ml can formats (also as price-marked packs) as well as an 8x330ml can multi-pack.

The launch aims to tap into the popularity of Coca-Cola Classic Vanilla, which has been incremental to the brand since its launch in 2013, and the success of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which has become the fastest-growing top five cola brand in Great Britain.

The launch will be supported with POS, out of home, digital and social media campaigns to drive consumer awareness of the new variant and help retailers increase their sales.

CCEP will continue to expand the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar portfolio with the reformulation of the Coke Zero Cherry variant later this summer, which will have the new and improved Coca-Cola Zero Sugar taste.

Simon Harrison, operational marketing director at CCEP, said: “The launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Vanilla and the reformulation of Coke Zero Cherry to the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar recipe are exciting next steps for a brand that has already enjoyed fantastic success since it launched last summer because of its sugar-free credentials and great taste.

“The new vanilla variant is designed to encourage more people to drink Coca-Cola Zero Sugar by offering a sugar-free option of a popular flavour variant. This along with the cherry variant, will help retailers to increase their sales of soft drinks by offering more choice and appealing to shoppers who are increasingly health-conscious, but don’t want to compromise on taste.”