New Peperami Campaign Focuses On London Potholes

The Peperami brand ran a guerrilla campaign in London earlier this week, looking to highlight the number of potholes on the city’s pavements and roads.

On 2 March, commuters in the capital woke up to find Peperami-branded flags and cordon tape marking more than 100 holes. The campaign, which took place overnight by a “crack team” of Peperami meat heads led by Animal, aimed to draw attention to the record high of 1,860 potholes that have been reported across London in the last 12 months.

The Peperami team is also recruiting a ‘Peper-Army’ of fans across the country to tell them about the worst holes in their area. A select number will be sent their very own #HangryHole kit so they can go out on the street and flag their own pesky potholes.

The brand noted: “Peperami’s mission in life is to fill hungry stomach holes. However, there’s nothing we find more annoying than empty holes in the street and London is plagued with annoying craters. We reckoned it was about time something was done so we sent Animal out on the street to give the potholes a good porking!”