New ‘Squbes’ Savoury Seed Snack Brand Launched

Virginia Health Foods has launched a new range of bite-size savoury seed cubes, called ‘Squbes’.

Launching exclusively at IFE 2017, the innovative concept is a breakthrough in the healthy snacking category, and will be available to retailers across the UK and Ireland. The cubes contain dozens of nutritious seeds in every bite, and contain no refined sugar or wheat. High in fibre, they are also a source of protein, magnesium and good fats.

The range currently has two variants – Spiced Sesame & Almond, and Sea Salt & Black Pepper – in 100g re-sealable packs (RRP £2.50) and 30g sachets (RRP £0.90). The Sea Salt & Black Pepper variant features sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, linseed, chia and nigella seeds, while the Spiced Sesame & Almonds variant contains sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, linseed, chia, nigella seeds and almonds. Both varieties contain 167 calories per 30g packet, and are suitable for vegetarians.

Helen O Dowd, founding director for Virginia Health Foods, commented: “With the current trends for health and wellness, consumers are looking for alternative snacking options that meet their needs for a wholesome but delicious treat. As a result, the category is growing at 13% year on year making this the perfect time for the new Squbes brand to launch and showcase at IFE 2017 .. Squbes is a nutritious savoury concept packaged in handy resalable bags so we are confident this range will be a success for our retailers.”