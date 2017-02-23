New Wyke Farms Competition Offers Lifetime Supply Of Home Electricity

Wyke Farms has announced a new on-pack promotion through a national partnership with Good Energy, the 100% renewable electricity and green gas company.

The promotion will run for 20 weeks, with the main prize being a lifetime supply of renewable electricity (value £22k), as well as 20 x ‘1-year supply’ (capped at £550 each), and 50 Somerset produce hampers (worth £50 each). The competition appears on all Wyke Farms Cheddar packs, across the core range of Mature, Extra Mature and Vintage.

Rich Clothier, MD of Wyke Farms, comments: “The prize offering of our competition has the humble cow at the very heart of it; firstly, by supplying the milk to make the cheese and then to create the waste that generates the power, which will be supplied by Good Energy to fulfill the prize. It’s working with nature at its very best.”