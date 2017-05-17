Nisa Hails Success Of Cider Festival

Nisa’s Cider Festival event last month helped to drive almost £2m in sales for the business.

The group said that three-week event generated sales totalling £1.84m from promoted lines, surpassing last year’s event by over £1m, and providing a 126% sales uplift.

The Cider Festival promotion was designed to help retailers to drive footfall and additional sales with competitive pricing on a selection of ciders, and offers such as 500ml bottles of Rekorderlig, Stella Cidre and Old Mout ciders at 3 for £5.

Nisa revealed that the strongest performing lines included single bottle fruit ciders such as Old Mout, Kopparberg and Rekorderlig which saw an average 180% uplift across the range. Other lines that performed well during the promotion included Thatchers Gold 8 packs, which experienced a 126% uplift, and Kingstone Press 12 packs which saw sales grow by over £48,000. Sales of single bottles of premium ciders such as Friels First, Henry Westons Vintage and Thatchers Vintage Cider also increased by over 36%.

Leanne Jarrett, Trading Controller for beer, ales and cider at Nisa, commented: “We are delighted that our Cider Festival once again delivered a fantastic uplift in sales for members by providing them with a unique point of difference against local competitors.

“More of our members got involved with the event than ever before, which is really encouraging and supports the strength of the Nisa offer and our ability to deliver exciting and relevant promotional activity for our members and their customers.

“The Cider Festival was a huge success in terms of sales and volume uplift for members and it gives us a great platform to develop further for our next Cider Festival coming up later this year.”