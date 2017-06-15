Nisa Heats Up New Sausage Range

Nisa has doubled the range of its own label Heritage sausage lines, in time for the summer barbecue season.

The ‘Gourmet’ sausage line now boasts six varieties for consumers to choose from, with the addition of the Pork & Apple, Pork & Onion, and Pork Chipolatas variants.

Additionally, the existing varieties have also been improved with upgraded recipes, and the pork and herb line has been replaced with the more popular Lincolnshire variety.

Andy Cowin, Nisa’s Trading Controller for meat and poultry, said: “We work hard to secure the highest quality meat products whilst also ensuring retailers are getting a good deal. The multibuy deal drives sales value and also delivers great cash margins for retailers.”