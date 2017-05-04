Nisa Launches New Range Of Own Label Cake Snacks

Nisa has launched a new range of cake snacks and bites as part of its Heritage own label range.

The range, now available for members to order, consists of six new lines – 5-packs of chocolate oaties, caramel shortcakes, flapjack slices, and chocolate brownies, as well as cartons containing 15 mini flapjack bites and double chocolate brownie bites.

The new cakes, supported by POS materials, aim to help retailers to drive additional impulse sales and make the most of the big night in occasion, as well as shoppers looking for picnic treats with the warmer weather moving in.

Kim Brown, Head of Fresh, Frozen and DTS at Nisa, commented: “We are delighted to launch these fantastic new additions to our Heritage range and hope they will deliver an uplift in sales and basket spend for our members by catering for consumers shopping on impulse or looking for a tasty snacking or sharing treat, whilst delivering a healthy profit margin for our members.”