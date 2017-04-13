Nisa Sees Strong Demand For New Own Label Heritage Wine

The launch of Nisa’s own label ‘Heritage’ wine range has proven successful, with almost 20,000 cases being pre-ordered during its recent two-day annual retail exhibition held at Stoneleigh.

The five wines – Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz, Merlot, and Rosé – were on offer for tasting at the show. Nisa said it received “some very encouraging feedback” regarding the taste, look, and feel of the range, and received advance orders of just under £300,000.

Nisa’s wine buyer Emma Jenkinson said: “We worked really hard to secure this range of wines and a huge amount of effort went in to getting the finished product to look right and appeal to the consumer. Over the two days at Stoneleigh we had hundreds of people tasting the product and we got great feedback on both quality and taste.”

Heritage wine will be on shelves in June.