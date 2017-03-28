Nisa’s Latest ‘Cider Festival’ Goes Live

Nisa is looking to support its retailers with a new ‘Cider Festival’, aimed at driving footfall and sales. The event will look to tap into the expected increased demand for cider, due to the milder weather and rise of the ‘big night in’ occasion.

The event went live in stores yesterday and will run until 16 April. It will include offers on a varied selection of ciders, supported by themed POS including shelf talkers, hanging signs, bus stops, window posters, highlighters and shelf strips. Ciders on promotion during the festival include 500ml bottles of Rekorderlig, Stella Cidre and Old Mout (3 for £5), Kopparberg 10x330ml (£10), individual bottles of Magners, Stella Cidre and Blind Pig (£1.50 each), and Kingstone Press 12x440ml (£5.99).

The event follows on from the success of last year’s Cider Festival, which achieved almost £1m in additional sales, seeing a 74% increase in sales of ciders featured in the three-week long event.

Leanne Jarrett, Trading Controller for beer, ales and cider at Nisa, commented: “We are confident that this event will provide a competitive offer for our members and their customers with some market-leading deals on a wide range of ciders.”