NIX&KIX Unveils Reformulation, New Look

The NIX&KIX brand has introduced a reformulated range that contains lower sugar, along with a new look.

After spending nine months working with leading bartenders and beverage scientists, the range now contains less than 4.8g sugar per 100ml without adding any artificial sweeteners. The range comprises of three flavours – Cucumber & Mint; Mango & Ginger; and Peach & Vanilla – available in cases of 12 x 330ml bottles / 6 x 750ml bottles / 12 x 250ml cans (coming soon).

The vegan-friendly range is produced in the UK countryside and uses a hint of cayenne chilli which is blended with high quality ingredients such as Bourbon vanilla. Ideal on their own, the drinks can be used as a simple mixer with alcoholic beverages as well.

Founders Julia Kessler and Kerstin Robinson have already won a number of awards since the creation of NIX&KIX in 2015 including Best New Beverage Concept at World Beverage Innovation Awards.