nutrii Secures First Supermarket Listing

nutrii, the fledgling quark brand, has secured its first supermarket listing in the UK, with the launch of its new quark snack pots at 300 Sainsbury’s stores.

The new tubs are available in three variants – Plain, Raspberry, and Mango & Passionfruit (all £1.15) – and are made using milk from only non-intensive Dorset farms. Each tub offers 20g of high quality protein, low fat and sugar levels, and a big helping of healthy gut bacteria. They also contain no artificial colour, flavour, or preservative.

The branding, flavour profile and modern on-the-go packaging format hopes to appeal to health conscious consumers. The founders of nutrii, two London-based Nordic adventurers, also hope to encourage people to get adventurous with the way they enjoy quark – whether as a breakfast dish, or after a gym session, a hard morning in the office, or a busy day running around after the kids.