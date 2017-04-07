Oasis Launches Two Low-Sugar Sour Variants

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has launched two new sour flavours for Oasis, which will be supported by a multi-million pound marketing campaign.

The Oasis Kiwi Apple Sour and Apple Cherry Sour variants aim to tap into the demand for ‘sour’ flavours that are already in growth within other FMCG categories, and mark a ‘sour’ first for juice drinks. The products contain low calories and low sugar (0.6g of sugar per 100ml), and will be available in 500ml variants (as well as a £1 PMP).

The launch is being supported by an ‘always on’ campaign aimed at the brand’s young adult target audience. It will include digital and static OOH, radio, social media, shopper activation, PR and experiential sampling activity in city centres, NUS venues, events, festivals and disruptive locations. CCEP said the campaign creatives will retain the brand’s quirky and clever word play, with straplines such as ‘It’s New, It’s Sour, It’s Not Going to Buy Itself…’ and ‘The Best Lunchtime Drink Since You Last Drank Oasis’.

Simon Harrison, Operational Marketing Director GB at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “This new investment in Oasis is another example of how we are energising our portfolio of leading brands to ensure they remain relevant to consumers … We will continue to link Oasis to the lunchtime occasion whilst our disruptive tongue in cheek marketing campaign will appeal to target audience of young adults, helping to drive retailers’ juice drinks sales in 2017.”

This activity follows the rebrand of Oasis Lights to Oasis Zero to better communicate the zero calorie and low sugar formula to increasingly health conscious young adult consumers. The Zero range remains free of artificial colours and includes only natural flavourings, and also now includes a new Citrus Punch Zero flavour to provide more choice and tap into consumer trends.