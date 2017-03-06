Oasis Lights Set For Name Change, Expansion

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is set to rename its Oasis ‘Lights’ range, while adding a new variant.

Effective April, the range will be known as ‘Oasis Zero’, a move that CCEP said will better communicate the zero calorie and low sugar formula to increasingly health conscious young adult consumers. The refreshed new look range will continue to remain free of artificial colours and include only natural flavourings.

CCEP will also introduce a new Citrus Punch Zero flavour to the range, offering more choice across its top performing flavours – Citrus Punch is the second top performing variant following Summer Fruits. It joins Oasis Summer Fruits Zero, which will be available in a new £1 PMP.