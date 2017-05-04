Old Forester To Star In New ‘Kingsman’ Film

Old Forester, America’s first bottled bourbon, has unveiled its involvement with the upcoming film, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, due to release on 22 September 2017.

Old Forester said its involvement goes beyond product placement, and is the first of its kind in partnership and product integration, with the brand playing an integral role in the film. In the film, the Statesman agents are based in Louisville, Kentucky at a distillery with several of them also acting as Master Distillers.

To coincide with the release of the film, Old Forester will introduce Old Forester Statesman (RRP £45), which will be on sale from September nationwide. The whisky will be sourced from hand-selected barrels matured in the warmest temperature locations of the Old Forester warehouse, creating a complex bourbon with a rich and deep flavour profile.

Old Forester is the only bourbon that has been made by the same family company pre, post and during Prohibition. Campbell Brown, President of Old Forester said: “Old Forester is a brand with a great story to tell, and has a real role to play in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Old Forester Statesman, the bourbon we’ve created for the film is a balanced whisky at 95 proof – it’s unbelievably smooth, with a long finish and we’re looking forward to bringing it to the UK later this year.”