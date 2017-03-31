ONE Brand Launches New Craft Gin Exclusively At Duty Free Stores

One, the British ethical brand, has launched a new craft gin that is available exclusively in World Duty Free stores across the UK.

The One Gin is distilled from 10 different botanicals from across the globe, with a signature botanical of British Sage, provides a refreshing twist on the traditional British gin. Each bottle is hand-crafted in small batches in an alembic copper still at Blackdown Distillery in Sussex, filtered seven times, and then hand-bottled.

One Gin (1L/ £36.99) is currently available exclusively through World Duty Free stores in London Heathrow, Gatwick and across the UK. The first wider opportunity to sample One Gin will be at ‘Tales of The Cocktail on Tour’, when the internationally renowned premier cocktail festival goes on tour for the first time in Europe, visiting Edinburgh from 1-5 April. Joseph Wood, an expert drinks consultant from Liquor to Lips, has developed a range of unique cocktails designed to perfectly complement One ‘Sage’ Gin.

The One Brand hopes to use One Gin to direct some of the profits in the gin industry to helping fund water and sanitation projects across the globe. Having raised almost £15m for life-changing water projects, One is on target to raise £20m by 2020, changing the lives of over 5 million people.

Founder Duncan Goose said: “With the UK Gin market making its biggest comeback since Hogarth’s times, it was a natural step for us to broaden our drinks portfolio into this exciting new area, helping to drive our donation power and make a difference to the 663 million people worldwide who don’t have access to clean water.”