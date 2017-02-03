oomi Noodles Secures Tesco Listing

The oomi noodles brand has secured a listing with Tesco, marking its first step into a major bricks-and-mortar retailer.

The functional noodles brand, which had launched in Ocado last September, said it hopes to capitalise on in-store noise surrounding the forthcoming Chinese New Year. It also hopes to gain from a recent appearance on TV show ‘Sunday Brunch’.

Gluten free, with 75% fewer carbohydrates than average noodles, and containing nearly 13g of high quality protein per serving, oomi hopes to appeal to anyone living an active and healthy lifestyle. The brand’s patented production method avoids the watery pack environment of other low-carbohydrate noodles, and instead offers the “delicious taste and a texture of a fresh egg noodle”.