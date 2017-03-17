Oriendi Sauce Brand Launching In Market

The Oriendi brand is set to enter the UK market, with the launch of a range of cooking sauces, marinades, and natural date molasses.

All of the products use the flavour of dates, which have featured in Middle Eastern cooking for thousands of years and are particularly valued for their nutritional qualities and as a natural, healthier alternative to sugar. Oriendi is aimed at “adventurous” consumers who like to try new flavours and experiment with their own cooking, while valuing the ease and convenience of prepared sauces.

The six-strong range includes – Classic (date syrup/400g), Chilli & Garlic (350g), Grill (350g), Sweet & Sour (400g), Spicy (400g), Light & Natural (400g) – with RRPs of between £3.25 and £3.95. None of the products contain artificial preservatives or colourings.

Oriendi officially launches in the UK at the International Food & Drink Exhibition (IFE), which opens at London’s Excel exhibition centre on Sunday (19 March) and runs until Wednesday (22 March).

Oriendi Marketing Manager Etty Kolet said: “Dates are world famous for their flavour and health properties. Oriendi offers supermarkets, independent retailers, specialist delis, farm and health food stores the perfect opportunity to tap into the growing understanding of the nutritional benefits of dates with an authentic range of sauces and marinades that tap into the growing consumer trend for healthier products that fuse flavours from around the world.

“All the dates used in Oriendi are grown in the sunny climate of Israel and made using premium quality ingredients that complement the dates’ sweetness. We know that UK shoppers are continually looking for innovative new ingredients that also offer health benefits, but don’t compromise on flavour and Oriendi sauces and marinades offer just that.”