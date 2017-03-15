PACK’D Frozen Smoothie Mixes Secure Listing With Ocado, Amazon

The PACK’D brand has secured listings with Ocado and Amazon Fresh for its frozen smoothie mixes, adding to existing listings with the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, and Whole Foods.

The Frozen Smoothie Kits (with functional nutrition) contain six precisely portioned, flash-frozen fruit and veg, as well as a blend of four superfood boosters. They are available in three combinations – Energy, Detox, and Defence (RRP £3.50 per 2x140g portioned pack).

The products are vegan, GMO-free, 100% natural, and contain 1.5 of the daily recommended 5-a-day, with 25% of daily recommended fibre.