Partridges Unveils First Spirit Beverage To Mark 45th Anniversary

Partridges – the independent, family-run grocer and royal warrant holder – is set to launch its first spirit beverage to celebrate its 45th anniversary this year.

The 41.5% ABV Chelsea Flower Gin (50cl/ £RRP 29.95) will launch in May to coincide with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which takes place close to its flagship store. The limited edition batch has been created in collaboration with Martin Murray, Master Distiller at Dunnet Bay Distillers, and is a London Dry Gin containing 19 botanicals including rose root, rose water and juniper. Each bottle is hand filled, numbered by hand and sealed with wax.

Chelsea Flower Gin will be exclusively available in Partridges’ two central London stores and online at www.partridges.co.uk. It will also have a Chelsea Flower Cocktail stall at its regular Saturday market in Duke of York Square.

£1 from each bottle in the first batch will be donated to local good causes. Partridges have also challenged local bars and restaurants to design a Chelsea Flower Cocktail using their new gin.