Peperami Launches New Beef Stick

Peperami, the meaty snack brand, is launching a new beef variant to sit alongside its pork sausage snacks – the first new meat addition to the range in over 10 years.

The new Beef variant is available in two flavours – Classic, and Peppered Beef – in single sticks (RRP 79p) and packs of three (RRP £1.59). It is made from 100% beef.

It will be supported by a six-figure campaign that includes a TV sponsorship and branded partnership deal with Comedy Central UK, a dedicated ad campaign, and a Beef Tour sampling campaign throughout June and July.

Pavan Chandra, senior marketer, Peperami says: “This new venture is very exciting for us as we want to tap into a new and growing market. The meat snacking category is proving very strong at the moment, however there is little in the way of on-the-go beef snacks. We saw this as an opportunity to expand the brand and give consumers more choice alongside our already popular and iconic pork products.”