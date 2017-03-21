Peperami Unveils New Pack Design To Boost Shelf Presence

The Peperami brand has introduced an “evolutionary new pack design” and outer case format, aimed at driving brand awareness, shelf presence, and sales.

Peperami said the new design features simplified messaging and the logo has a greater impact on pack, which will help improve distinctiveness and standout in-store. The new outer case design will help to increase visibility in-store by merchandising the Peperami stick vertically as opposed to horizontally. When stacked, multiple cases will create a block of the brand’s distinctive green to boost prominence on the shelf.

For the impulse and convenience sector, Peperami has created an innovative design which offers three ways of merchandising depending on shelf space – vertically (to maximise pack visibility), wide side in front (to achieve strong case stand out), and short side front facing (if there is limited shelf space).

Pavan Chandra, Senior Marketing Manager at Peperami, said: “The design hasn’t changed fundamentally over the years but it had evolved and become more complex, less distinctive & therefore less impactful in-store. In a bid to focus on increasing in-store visibility we have stripped the design back to the core messaging and core distinctive assets.”