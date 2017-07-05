Piccolo Enters Irish Market With New Listings

Piccolo, the Mediterranean-inspired baby food brand Piccolo, is set to enter the Republic of Ireland after having secured new listings with SuperValu and Boots.

The brand will see its range of over 30 different products (aimed at little ones from their very first tastes) being stocked at both chains.

Founder Cat Gazzoli noted: “I lived in Dublin for a year when I was a student studying Irish literature, and I’ve always been passionate about the country. I am so proud to be bringing Piccolo to Boots and SuperValu stores to help support Irish parents across the country as they embark on their weaning journeys.”

Launched in April 2016, Piccolo is the UK’s fastest growing baby food brand with a projected turnover of £4m. It also commits to donating 10% of its profits to food education charities, and is the only food brand to work in partnership with the National Childbirth Trust, the UK’s largest parenting charity.