Piccolo Unveils New Products, Listings

The Piccolo baby food brand has announced the launch of new recipes, product formats, and new retailer listings in the UK.

The company is launching 10 new recipes, all inspired by Piccolo’s Mediterranean heritage. The recipes – which include Tomato, Lentil & Angel Pasta, Lamb Ratatouille, Sun-Ripened Tomato & Roasted Pepper, and Banana, Coconut & Baby Rice – contain a wide variety of vegetables, hints of herbs and spices and a dash of oli ve oil to “help encourage baby’s taste buds to learn flavour from natural means and promote a lifetime of healthy eating”.

Piccolo is also bringing innovation to the category with the launch of their first ever multipacks, exclusively in Waitrose. The new Fruit Basket and Fruit & Veg Basket will bring together a collection of Piccolo’s favourite recipes in one handy pack. Designed by Piccolo’s in-house design team, the Baskets are full of 100% organic ingredients like Blueberries, Peaches, Apricots, Chickpeas and Beetroot all with olive oil, herbs and spices.

To celebrate the arrival of the new Baskets, Piccolo has teamed up with their exclusive partners, Water Babies, to launch its first on-pack promotion and give away a year’s worth of swimming lessons.