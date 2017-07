Pladis has launched a new TV advert to promote its Jacob’s Mini Cheddars, now available in three new limited-edition flavours.

The new advert began airing from 3 July, and features a fictional group called the ‘The Cheddar Appreciation Society’. The ad will be aired during peak TV viewing slots during July, including Love Island, Coronation Street, and Celebrity Chase.

The ad (see below) features the new variants – Red Leicester, Stilton, and Smoked Cheddar (all RRP £1.88).