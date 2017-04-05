pladis Launches New ‘Handy Packs’ For McVitie’s Digestives Nibbles

McVitie’s has announced the launched of a new on-the-go format for its Digestives Nibbles line, following the successful launch of the same, which has seen it achieve over £15m RSV already.

The new McVitie’s Digestives Nibbles Handy Packs offer 37g packs (RRP 59p) in two variants – Caramel, and Milk Chocolate. Rolling out from May across grocery, convenience and forecourts, the range will be supported by a £3m ATL campaign alongside PR and digital activation.

The UK on-the-go snacks market is currently worth £6bn and is growing at 4%, and while 54% of biscuits eaten on-the-go are in Take Home packs only 7% of biscuits are currently available in on-the-go formats.

Kerry Owens, McVitie’s Marketing Director, commented: “These delicious new handy packs are the perfect treat when you’re grazing in the day or looking for a sweet treat on the move. We are committed to responding to consumer needs and are confident our customers will love this product.”