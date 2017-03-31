Popchips Helping Consumers Feel ‘Crazy Hot’

The popchips brand continues to run a campaign to promote the launch of its ‘Crazy Hot’ ridges flavour, with the latest event marking the start of Spring.

Last week, the popchips ‘Crazy Hot Stop’ event saw 100 guests in London’s Soho enjoying voguing classes from industry expert Jay Jay Revlon, daring makeovers from drag expert James Adasi, exclusive skits about snacking from Deliciously Stella, crazy hot cocktails, the “best canape’s in town” and popchips. The brand said the event, aimed at the media, influencers and consumers, was designed to leave people “feeling revved up and crazy hot”.

Helen Bromley, Brand Manager, commented: “At popchips, we believe that better for you doesn’t have to be boring. We leverage our light-hearted and positive brand personality to create feel good, uplifting experiences for our snackers that set us apart from other bland and serious snack brands. This year, we wanted to create (crazy hot) cut through & empowering activity to position popchips as the challenging and confident brand we are.”

The Crazy Hot campaign has been supported with a varied media programme including an extensive nationwide digital campaign, alongside a month’s OOH on the London tube.