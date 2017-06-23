Pots & Co Expands ‘White Range’

Pots & Co. has announced a new addition to its ‘White Range’ of desserts, in time for the summer season.

The new Raspberry Posset, which uses exclusively dairy-free ingredients, is a raspberry pudding made using coconut milk. It contains no preservatives or additives, is suitable for vegetarians, and is served in a ceramic pot meant to be reused.

Julian Dyer, founder and CEO, commented: “The latest addition to the range provides a tangy twist on a classic British dessert, and is a very welcome addition to our growing White Range. We are steadily expanding our core range of Michelin-quality puddings, so there’s a dessert to satisfy any type of sweet tooth, from our non-dairy options to our luxurious new Malted Milk Chocolate pot. Innovating with flavours is key to the business and we’re planning a number of new launches throughout the year.”