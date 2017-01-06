Quorn Airs New TV Campaign

The Quorn brand is launching a new advertising campaign that will star gold-medal-winning sporting stars.

The two new 20-second ads will feature GB Women’s Hockey captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and world-record breaking swimming champion Adam Peaty as ambassadors. Whilst both athletes have previously featured in Quorn digital marketing, this transition marks their Quorn TV debut.

The ads feature the stars enjoying their favourite Quorn recipes, with the strapline ‘Quorn, a deliciously healthy protein’. The recipes shown are available on the Quorn website for consumers to try at home.

The campaign will run throughout January and February, and will be supported by a heavyweight media spend of £2.5m.

Peter Harrison, Quorn Marketing Director, noted: “We are really excited to launch these fantastic adverts starring some of Great Britain’s biggest sports stars. The campaign is a great way to show consumers that anyone can cook with and enjoy deliciously healthy protein as part of their favourite tasty meals.”