Raw Bean Launches Market-First Pyramid Coffee Bags

The Raw Bean brand has launched a market-first pyramid coffee bag, which is now available at Waitrose and its own website.

A one-cup, filter coffee offering, each ‘Bean Bag’ is packed with 12 grams of grounds (compared to 7grams in other coffee bags currently on the shelf). Raw Bean said that like the well-known pyramid tea bag, the innovative shape of Bean Bags also ensures better infusion than its square coffee bag counterparts.

Priced from £4.50 for 10 bags (or £3.75 per 100g), Bean Bags are currently available in three varieties – Breakfast Blend (strength 4), El Salvador (strength 3), and a 100% chemical free, Definitely Decaffeinated (strength 4). Scoring over 80 on the SCAE (Speciality Coffee Association) scale, all three Bean Bags blends are classified as speciality coffees.

Alex Cox, founder of Raw Bean, commented: “With Bean Bags, there’s no mess, no equipment required, and no need to resort to drinking instant or insipid coffee. As a quality filter coffee option, Bean Bags will mostly appeal to cafetiere users, but may also attract single-serve pod users concerned about the growing waste issue. Bean Bags are biodegradable so there’s no longer an excuse for adding to landfill in the name of enjoying a quick, easy and flavourful cup of coffee.”

The range will be on offer until 26 April, priced at just £3 per box of 10 (30p per 12g bag).