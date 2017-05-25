‘Rubies In The Rubble’ Launch New Ketchup Range In Ocado

Rubies in the Rubble, a gourmet condiment brand focused on on sustainable food production, has launched a new range of ketchups. The range has secured a full listing at Ocado, joining the three-strong core range of relishes.

The ketchups are handmade in the UK from fresh fruit and veg that would otherwise go to waste. The range offers three products – top Banana, Fiery tomato, and smoky Chipotle – in 270g bottles (RRP £3.49). All the products are inspired by home-cooked family recipes, which have been tweaked and tinkered with.

Rubies works directly with UK farmers to source fresh fruit and veg from surplus produce. Founder Jenny Costa commented: “I wanted to create a solution to food waste and, with every jar I made, raise awareness about the need to value our food supply. At Rubies in the Rubble, we are on a mission to encourage people to waste less, treasure their resources and live more sustainably. We want to save the planet one jar at a time by providing a delicious and practical solution to food waste.”

The brand’s products are also available at Waitrose, Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, COOK, on Virgin Trains, in delis and cafés around the country, and at the original Borough Market stall.