Ryvita Thins To Introduce New ‘Topped Flavour’ Variant

The Ryvita brand is set to introduce a new topped flavour to its ‘Thins’ range in July, adding to its existing five such variants.

The ‘Three Cheese’ product (RRP £1.89) is topped with Mature Cheddar, Emmental and Regato cheese, and has been specifically designed to be enjoyed either on its own or accompanied with a dip. It will be available to purchase in Sainsbury’s, ASDA and Booths from July.

Ryvita Thins have secured more than a 50% share of the flatbread category in the UK, and the brand said it aims for the new Three Cheese flavour to be one of the top three selling SKUs.

Estefania Boerr, Senior Brand Manager at Ryvita, said: “This year we are launching the new Three Cheese variant, which features a moreish topping and is also made with wholegrain rye flour, which is a natural source of fibre. Three Cheese will be very different to anything else in the market and a guaranteed crowd pleaser!”