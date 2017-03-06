Ryvita Unveils New Look For ‘Thins’

Ryvita is set to launch a brand-new look for its ‘Thins’ flatbread range.

The new geometric look features “striking block colour backgrounds divided by clean and chic lines”, and is designed to stand out on-shelf and help consumers easily navigate between the range’s five flavour variants. The new packaging also sees a shift to brighter and bolder colours which “further highlights the lively personality of the range”, while also offering on-trend pairing recommendations.

The new pack design will be available in select stores from March. The packaging revamp comes ahead of the launch of a new flavour in May.

Estefania Boerr, Senior Brand Manager at Ryvita, said: “Ryvita Thins are the perfect snack for pairing with delicious dips and we hope this new, vibrant packaging and recipe suggestions excite health conscious consumers and foodies.”

Launched in 2008, the range has a more than 50% share of the flatbread category.