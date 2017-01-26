Saf Life Serves Up New Snacks Range

Saf Life, pioneer of the raw food movement in London, has launched a new range of raw, vegan and gluten free healthy snack products under the ‘Saf Raw’ brand.

The signature Impulse range has been developed to provide unique flavour combinations and textures. This includes – Chewy Protein Bites, Organic Pudding Bites, Organic Raw Choc Trail Mixes, and Organic Coconut Chips. Packaged in stylish and recyclable pillow packs with branded SRP. Saf said the range is “highly nutritious and at the forefront of vegan, gluten free and raw food trends”.

These new ranges will complement the existing Grocery ranges that include – Kale Crisps, Activated Crackers, Activated Nuts, Organic Fruity Coconut Pastilles, Cereal Bites, and Nutty Nori.

Vegan and gluten free products have experienced a surge in the market over the last few

years with 13% of the UK population indicating they avoid gluten, the highest in Europe. The total Free From foods market in the UK was valued at £365m in 2014, and is set to continue to grow by 50% by 2019, with the fastest growth being observed in the savoury snacks category (Source: Mintel 2015).