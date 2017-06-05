Sainsbury’s Doubles Its Range Of Non-Dairy Milks

Amid growing consumer demand for alternative milks that don’t continue dairy, Sainsbury’s has doubled its range of such products in 300 of its stores.

After seeing growth in the category of 11.5% last year, and 28.8% over two years, the retailer has added 18 new plant-based milks to its aisles. Within the new range, Sainsbury’s is stocking dairy alternatives from the Califia Farm brand, including iced coffee ‘take home’ packs and cold brew coffees with nut milk. It uses Californian almonds to produce its products with it being the third-largest such brand in the US. Premium nut-based milks from Plenish are also now available in Sainsbury’s stores.

James Curtis, Milks Buyer at Sainsbury’s said: “We’re delighted with the performance of our dairy alternative milk range over the last year. By adding these fantastic quality, great tasting branded lines like Califia Farms, we will be a real destination shop for customers looking to replace regular milk with non-dairy alternatives. In particular, we expect cold brew coffees made with nut milks and additional dairy products like Kefir to continue to build in popularity over the coming months and years.”