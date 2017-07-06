Sainsbury’s Introduces Edible Flower Range

Sainsbury’s has announced the arrival of an edible flowers range to coincide with summer, and which offers “a special Instagram touch to your summer dishes”.

Grown by local producers in the Vale of Evesham, the brightly coloured edible flowers – such as tagete marigold, viola, dianthus, cornflowers, borage and nasturtium flowers – can be used in summer salads, as cake toppings, or even to garnish smoothies and cocktails.

Already available as part of Sainsbury’s Salad Bowl range, the new edible selection features these varieties in a standalone punnet (£3) in the fresh herbs fixture.

Vanessa Rider, Sainsbury’s Buyer for Edible Flowers, said: “It’s great to see the first colourful buds going into our edible selection and onto our shelves in the coming weeks – I’m confident customers will love the instant summer glamour that they will add to their dishes.”