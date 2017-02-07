Sainsbury’s Offers Same-Sex Cards For Valentine’s Day

Sainsbury’s is introducing same-sex cards for Valentine’s Day 2017, the first time it has done so, aimed at meeting the growing demand for more diverse greeting cards.

A selection of the cards feature illustrations of two men and two women with the words ‘You + Me’ (£1.99 onwards), with the cards being stocked in nearly 500 stores across the UK. The new cards are part of Sainsbury’s overall Valentine’s Day offer, which this year consists of over 300 cards (99p onwards) and 12 wrapping papers.

James Brown, Director of Commercial – Sainsbury’s Argos, noted: “Choosing the perfect Valentine’s Day card is a personal and sentimental experience, which is why we’re pleased to offer new same-sex cards and give all of our love-stricken customers the ability to choose the card that’s right for them.”

The UK greeting card industry is worth an estimated £1.7bn, of which around £40.2m is spent on Valentine’s Day, the highest spend among special occasions.